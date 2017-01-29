Police responded to Highway 31 West and Greenbriar Road just before 3:40 a.m. Sunday.

TYLER - Tyler police say a girl was injured early Sunday when a gunman opened fire on the car she was riding in.

Officers responded to the intersection of Highway 31 West and Greenbriar road just before 3:40 a.m. Sunday.

According to investigators, a sedan carrying multiple people was headed west on Highway 31 near Spur 364 when another vehicle approached “aggressively” from behind.

As it passed the sedan, someone inside the suspect vehicle opened fire – hitting the sedan multiple times, police said.

A girl, whose age has not been released, was also shot. Paramedics took her to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives ask anyone with information about the suspect(s) involved in this case to call the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or Crimestoppers at 903-597-2833.

Crimestoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest and charges filed against the suspects in this case or any felony case.

