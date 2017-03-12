HCSO: Attempted carjacker kills father in front of family

(Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - A father was shot and killed in front of his wife and child during an attempted car jacking late Saturday night in north Harris County, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Around 11 p.m., Pedro Aguilar, 47, along with his wife and 10-year-old daughter were returning home to their apartment located on Richcrest Drive at Greenbriar Park.

Aguilar was parking the car on the street when a sedan pulled up. Two males held him at gunpoint while he was still in the driver's seat of his vehicle.

Deputies said the suspects told him to get out. His wife and daughter were already outside of the car because they were guiding him with parking.

One of the suspects pistol whipped Aguilar because he was taking too much time, deputies said.

The two suspects then got into the car but were unable to drive it because it was a standard stick shift.

Deputies said at that point one of the suspects shot Aguilar in the chest. He died at the scene in front of his family.

The suspects then left the scene in their vehicle. We're told a third suspect was driving the car.

The three suspects have been described as in their late teens to early 20s and driving a silver or white four-door sedan.

Resident Vincent Palacios says the incident makes him concerned about safety in the neighborhood.

“I have my family,” said the husband and father. “I don't want them to do something to my family like that.”

Some tenants said they have to pay to park inside the apartment complex gates, which is why so many residents opt for the free parking along the street.

After Aguilar’s death, however, they will likely be looking over their shoulders after dark.

“You always have to be careful wherever you go,” said Igli Keshi.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact HCSO Homicide at (713) 274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-8477.

