HCSO: Identities released of 2 killed in Athens home invasion on Sunday

ATHENS - The Henderson County Sheriff's office has identified the two men killed in a home invasion on Sunday.
They are 49-year-old Steven Kelley and 31-year-old Cecil Spain. Both were from Grand Saline.
The two men posed as customers that wanted to purchase a dog from the homeowners. They were armed with handguns and physically restrained the homeowners during the altercation.
This case is still under investigation.
© 2017 KYTX-TV
