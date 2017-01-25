Henderson Co. man sentenced for child pornography

TYLER TEXAS - A 35-year-old man from Trinidad, Texas, has been sentenced to to 140 months in federal prison for child pornography violations according to a press release issued Wednesday by U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston.

Mikael Johnson pleaded guilty in October 2016 to distributing child pornography.

According to information presented in court, on Dec. 14, 2015, Johnson sent the pornography to another person through the internet and social media. Federal agents searched Johnson's home a month later and found more than 600 pictures and videos depicting child pornography.

Johnson was arrested and indicted by a federal grand jury for child exploitation violations.

This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Marisa Miller and U.S. Department of Justice Criminal Division Trial Attorney Amy Larson.

This case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division's Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.

For more information about Project Safe Childhood, visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.

