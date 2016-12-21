KYTX
High-speed motorcycle chase captured on dash cam

The September 14, 2016 chase through Angelina County lasted more than an hour.

Michael Aaron, KYTX 10:44 PM. CST December 21, 2016

ANGELINA COUNTY - CBS19 obtained dash camera video Wednesday showing a high-speed motorcycle chase through Angelina County.

Sheriff’s deputies reached speeds of 113 mph as they chased after the suspect, identified as Randy Lynn Tullos, Jr., 32.

Just after 11:30 p.m. September 14, a deputy tried to pull Tullos over for speeding on Highway 103 west of Lufkin.

Instead of stopping, authorities say Tullos led them on a chase for over an hour.

Dash camera video shows the suspect driving into oncoming traffic at various points throughout the chase.

Authorities caught up with Tullos just before 1 a.m. September 15. Deputies transported him from the scene on Wolf Hill Road to the Angelina County Jail in Lufkin.

Tullos remained in jail Wednesday night on bonds totaling $64,000 dollars.

He was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and evading arrest in connection with the September 14 chase.

Tullos is also being held on an outstanding drug warrant.

