High-speed motorcycle chase captured on dash cam

Still image from Angelina County dash camera video of September 14, 2016 motorcycle chase.

ANGELINA COUNTY - CBS19 obtained dash camera video Wednesday showing a high-speed motorcycle chase through Angelina County.

Sheriff’s deputies reached speeds of 113 mph as they chased after the suspect, identified as Randy Lynn Tullos, Jr., 32.

Just after 11:30 p.m. September 14, a deputy tried to pull Tullos over for speeding on Highway 103 west of Lufkin.

Instead of stopping, authorities say Tullos led them on a chase for over an hour.

Randy Lynn Tullos, Jr. (Angelina County Jail)

Dash camera video shows the suspect driving into oncoming traffic at various points throughout the chase.

Authorities caught up with Tullos just before 1 a.m. September 15. Deputies transported him from the scene on Wolf Hill Road to the Angelina County Jail in Lufkin.

Tullos remained in jail Wednesday night on bonds totaling $64,000 dollars.

He was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and evading arrest in connection with the September 14 chase.

Tullos is also being held on an outstanding drug warrant.

(© 2016 KYTX)