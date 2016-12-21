High-speed motorcycle chase captured on dash cam

ANGELINA COUNTY - CBS19 obtained dash camera video Wednesday showing a high-speed motorcycle chase through Angelina County.
Sheriff’s deputies reached speeds of 113 mph as they chased after the suspect, identified as Randy Lynn Tullos, Jr., 32.
Just after 11:30 p.m. September 14, a deputy tried to pull Tullos over for speeding on Highway 103 west of Lufkin.
Instead of stopping, authorities say Tullos led them on a chase for over an hour.
Dash camera video shows the suspect driving into oncoming traffic at various points throughout the chase.
Authorities caught up with Tullos just before 1 a.m. September 15. Deputies transported him from the scene on Wolf Hill Road to the Angelina County Jail in Lufkin.
Tullos remained in jail Wednesday night on bonds totaling $64,000 dollars.
He was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and evading arrest in connection with the September 14 chase.
Tullos is also being held on an outstanding drug warrant.
(© 2016 KYTX)
