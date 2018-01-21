KYTX
Close

Kids found safe after SUV stolen

Three children were found safe after the SUV they were in was stolen from a west Houston gas station overnight.

Adam Bennett and KHOU.com , KHOU 7:40 AM. CST January 22, 2018

HOUSTON – Three children were found safe after the SUV they were in was stolen from a west Houston gas station overnight.

According to the Houston Police Department, the black Honda CRV was stolen from the Shell station located at 8181 W. Sam Houston Parkway South early Monday.

Police said the mother left the children in the car while she ran inside the store.

An unknown male suspect then jumped into the vehicle and sped off.

The children were then found sleeping in the SUV by a maintenance man at 4:30 a.m. at 10800 Bellaire Boulevard in southwest Houston. The car was parked next to a dumpster.

The man then flagged down police searching the area.

The mother has been reunited with her children, They are being checked out by EMS.

Police said the male suspect remains at large, and they have not released a description at this time.

Stay with KHOU.com and watch KHOU 11 News This Morning as more details become available on this developing story.

© 2018 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories