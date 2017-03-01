19-year-old arrested in fatal shooting of 8-year-old girl

Image of De'Maree Adkins. (Photo: Courtesy of family)

HOUSTON - Houston police have arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting of 8-year-old De'Maree Adkins.

De'Maree was shot and killed after being involved in a car accident in southwest Houston early Saturday morning.

Police say a 19-year-old man is in custody. HPD Chief Art Acevedo said a Fort Bend County judge has accepted murder charges against the suspect. He is being held at the Harris County Jail.

Authorities say an arrest was made because people in the community came forward with information about the shooter.

"Glory to God...tears of joy," said Toyia Jarmon, De'Maree's mother, in response to news of the arrest. "If (anyone has) any information, if they know any information, please come forward. There are more suspects on the loose, and they took an innocent 8-year-old's life."

De'Maree was asleep in the backseat of Jarmon's car around 1 a.m. Saturday when Jarmon said a white Pontiac crashed into her at the intersection of West Fuqua and Beltway 8. Jarmon said another car pulled up next to her and a woman inside opened fire, hitting De'Maree in the chest.

Paramedics took De'Maree to Memorial Hermann Hospital where she later died.

On Monday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott's office offered a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of the person or persons involved in De'Maree's death.

Friends and family plan to hold a balloon release Wednesday night in memory of De'Maree.

