HPD: Man killed in shooting at HEB parking lot

HOUSTON - An elderly man was shot and killed in the parking lot of an HEB in southeast Houston Saturday afternoon, police say.

According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting took place in the parking lot of the grocery store located in the 9800 block of Blackhawk Drive.

Investigators say around noon on Saturday the elderly man was followed into the parking lot by two other men. Surveillance footage shows the victim getting into an altercation with the two suspects who then shot him three or four times.

The victim was taken to Clear Lake Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The suspects fled the scene in an older model gold Infiniti. A motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.

