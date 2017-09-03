Human remains found near AT&T Stadium in Arlington

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Police in Arlington are investigating after human remains were found over the weekend.

The remains were found just after 2:30 p.m. Saturday in a wooded area near a creek in the 800 block of East Sanford Street near 400 Truman Street, close to AT&T Stadium.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office is working to find a cause of death and identify the remains.

If you have any information on this case, you're asked to call APD at (817) 459-5691 or Crime Stoppers at (817) 469-TIPS.

