Human remains found near AT&T Stadium in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Police in Arlington are investigating after human remains were found over the weekend.
The remains were found just after 2:30 p.m. Saturday in a wooded area near a creek in the 800 block of East Sanford Street near 400 Truman Street, close to AT&T Stadium.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office is working to find a cause of death and identify the remains.
If you have any information on this case, you're asked to call APD at (817) 459-5691 or Crime Stoppers at (817) 469-TIPS.
© 2017 WFAA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs