Husband, wife wanted for aggravated sexual assault of child

Johnny & Angela Crocker (Smith County Sheriff's Office)

SMITH COUNTY - A husband and wife are being sought by the Smith County Sheriff's office on two charges.

Johnny Crocker, 57, and his wife Angela, 41, are wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child and tampering with physical evidence.

According to the SCSO, the couple is believed to be traveling together in a gold 2010 Subaru Outback. Both have made statements like they 'will not be taken alive,' and Johnny is a former law enforcement officer and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about the couple is asked to contact the Smith County Sheriff's Office at 903-566-6600.

