Jacksonville street fight sends 1 to hospital in critical condition, suspect still at large

KYTX 11:16 AM. CST February 10, 2017

JACKSONVILLE - Police are searching for a suspect who shot another individual during a fight Wednesday evening.

According to Jacksonville Police Sergeant James Oden, 25-year-old Darel Hamilton and 27-year-old Carlton Johnson got into a fight about an ongoing issue around 5:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Skyline Drive. During the fight, Hamilton shot Johnson, then fled the scene.

Johnson was rushed to a local hospital and is still in critical condition.

A warrant has been issued for Hamilton for aggravated assault, and police are searching for his whereabouts. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 903-586-2546.

