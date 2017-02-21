Close Kayla Gomez-Orozco murder suspect waives arraignment, pleads not gulity Kris Kirst, KYTX 10:55 AM. CST February 21, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST TYLER - The suspect in the murder of 10-year-old Kayla Gomez-Orozco set to appear in court Tuesday instead waived his right to an arraignment and has pleaded not guilty.Pre-trial hearing is set for April 27. (© 2017 KYTX) KYTX Kayla Gomez-Orozco murder suspect arraignment set for Tuesday KYTX UPDATE: Court documents suggest Kayla Gomez-Orozco may have been sexually assaulted, suffocated CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories Tyler home sales increase 3% in 2016 despite fewer listings Feb 21, 2017, 10:54 p.m. Judge blocks Texas cutting Medicaid to Planned Parenthood Feb 21, 2017, 5:47 p.m. Suspect attempts to run over Panola County deputies… Feb 21, 2017, 2:04 p.m.
