KYTX
Close

Kayla Gomez-Orozco murder suspect waives arraignment, pleads not gulity

Kris Kirst, KYTX 10:55 AM. CST February 21, 2017

TYLER - The suspect in the murder of 10-year-old Kayla Gomez-Orozco set to appear in court Tuesday instead waived his right to an arraignment and has pleaded not guilty.

Pre-trial hearing is set for April 27.


(© 2017 KYTX)

KYTX

Kayla Gomez-Orozco murder suspect arraignment set for Tuesday

KYTX

UPDATE: Court documents suggest Kayla Gomez-Orozco may have been sexually assaulted, suffocated

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories