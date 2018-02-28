Kilgore man gets 20-year sentence for three ETX bank robberies

Hector Carmargo (Gregg County Jail)

TYLER - A Kilgore man will serve 20 years in a federal prison for a string of bank robberies he committed over a five-month period between 2016 and 2017 in East Texas, according to a press release issued by the U.S. Department of Justice Eastern District of Texas Wednesday morning.

Hector Camargo, 48, pleaded guilty to bank robbery and use of a firearm during a violent crime in September 2017.

According to information presented during court, Carmago robbed three East Texas banks between November 2017 and April 2017:

Citizens National Bank in Longview using a threat note that referenced a weapon and stealing $5,574.

Citizens National Bank in Kilgore holding a handgun, and stealing $4,218.

First National Bank of Hughes Springs in Kilgore holding a handgun, and stealing $7,802. He was caught later the same day.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Longview Police Department, and the Kilgore Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan Locker.

