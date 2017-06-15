Picture courtesy of Angelina County Sheriff's Office.

LUFKIN - Lufkin police are investigating an overnight shooting and standoff that sent one man to the hospital and ended with another man arrested.

Just after midnight Thursday, police responded to 314 E. Howe Avenue on reports of a shooting. Jeffrey Harris, 44, had been shot in the head allegedly by 50-year-old Michael Fore. Fore fled the scene before authorities arrived.

Officers located Fore at his home at 418 Homer Street shortly after the incident, but he was considered armed and dangerous so the Special Response Team and hostage negotiators were brought into the area.

Fore refused to come out of his home despite prompting from authorities, and after more than an hour of failed communication, officers fired OC spray into the home. Fore emerged from the home about 30 minutes later, naked and appeared to be intoxicated.

Fore stumbled as he walked down the steps, so he was sent to a local hospital for treatment before being taken to the Angelina County Jail.

As of 4 p.m. Thursday, Fore had not been booked into the Angelina County Jail, according to public records, and charges against him are pending.

© 2017 KYTX-TV