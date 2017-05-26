Man shoots girlfriend in the face in Waco, police say

A family domestic disturbance late Thursday night ended with a "known suspect" shooting his girlfriend in the face in Waco, according to police.

Waco Police Sergeant Patrick Swanton said it happened at an apartment located at 1725 North Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.

The victim survived and was driven to Hillcrest Hospital in a private vehicle, Swanton said. She was later transported to another hospital for further medical care, police said. Her current condition was not immediately known, according to Swanton.

The suspect fled and was still at large, as of Friday morning.

"Our investigation is ongoing, and additional details may be released at a later time," Swanton said.

If you have any information about the shooting or the suspect's location, call Waco Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357 or submit a tip online by clicking here.

