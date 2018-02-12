Marshall Police looking for suspect in counterfeit money case

Do you know this person?

Marshall Police are asking for help identifying this suspect they say has passed several counterfeit bills at a local business.

The suspect entered the Family Dollar on East Grande Avenue and used 10 counterfeit $50 bills to purchase items.

According to police, he likely drives a silver 2006-2010 Dodge Charger with black racing stripes on the hood. Police say he may be from Louisiana, since the vehicle did not have a front license plate.

Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to call the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4575. Those wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969. Anonymous tips can also be submitted on the Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers Facebook page or through the P3 Mobile App.

© 2018 KYTX-TV