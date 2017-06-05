Mother, grandparents indicted in Longview toddler's death

LONGVIEW - The mother and grandparents of a toddler who died on March 8 have been indicted by a Harrison County grand jury for his death and for the negligence of his twin.

April Gibbons, the toddler's mother, was indicted on one count of first degree murder and one count of abandoning or endangering a child with criminal negligence. The toddler's maternal grandparents, Gary and Carla Evans, were each indicted on one count of abandoning or endangering a child with criminal negligence.

An autopsy was conducted on the 18-month-old’s body after deputies say April Gibbons claimed the child’s twin rolled over on him in his sleep, smothering him to death.

Child Protective Services confirmed their agency has a history with the family, and this latest case is the fourth time they have been called out to the residence. The other five children were removed and placed into CPS custody.

© 2017 KYTX-TV