Murder suspect caught in Mexico after 12-year manhunt

Freddie Alaniz (Photo: Texas DPS)

SAN ANTONIO - A 12-year manhunt in search of a fugitive wanted for a San Antonio murder ended earlier this week.

U.S. Marshals say they worked in tandem with Mexican authorities to arrest 37-year-old Freddie Alaniz, who had been on the run for more than a decade.

In 2006, Alaniz was arrested in San Antonio for allegedly stabbing a man during a fight. Alaniz was able to make bail and fled. The victim died from his injuries shortly after Alaniz ran, and charges against him were upgraded to murder.

According to a press release from the U.S. Marshals Service, Alaniz had other outstanding arrest warrants involving sexual assault of a child and possession of marijuana. He was added to the Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

An investigation by U.S. Marshals determined Alaniz had fled to Mexico. The Marshals office says that with the help of Mexican authorities the investigation was able to determine that the fugitive was located in Cancun. That's where authorities arrested Alaniz earlier this week.

On Tuesday, February 27, Alaniz was returned to the United States. The U.S. Marshals say he is currently in Houston and will be extradited back to San Antonio.

