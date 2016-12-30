N-word sprayed on Highlands home, burned SUV

The Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office is asking the public’s help with any information on a vehicle fire that occurred in the 300 block of San Jacinto (Photo: HCFMO)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas -- The Harris County Fire Marshal is investigating a vehicle fire at a home that had the n-word sprayed on it early Friday.

Air 11 was over the scene in Highlands on San Jacinto St. at South 4th St. as cleanup efforts were underway.

Racial slurs were sprayed multiple times both on the home and the SUV, which was burned up in the driveway. One of the messages also contained the word "leave."

The fire marshal's office says the scene was discovered shortly before 5 a.m. Friday.

Investigators are checking the neighborhood for surveillance cameras so they can find the suspect or suspects responsible, but they're also asking the public for leads in the case.

After documenting the crime, Highlands Firefighters helped to wash away and cover the hate messages sprayed on the outside of the home.

Anyone with information should call crime stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

