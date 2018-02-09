Multiple officers shot in Henry County near Tanger Outlet in Locust Grove

(Photo: Brock, Savannah, WXIA)

LOCUST GROVE, GA. - Multiple police officers were shot Friday morning in Locust Grove near Tanger Outlets in Henry County.

Reports of the shootings were confirmed by Henry County police spokesman Joey Smith.

The incident was reported to be on St. Francis Court in Locust Grove.

Tanger Outlet is located on I-75 at Locust Grove Road.

There was multiple social media discussion about a second active shooting situation at Summit Racing in McDonough. Police told 11Alive there was not an active scene and was not connected to this shooting.

