Palestine man gets prison for tax fraud, identity theft

In a case conducted by the IRS Criminal Investigations, a 39-year-old man from Palestine was sentenced to more than 8 years in prison for false statements in a tax return, theft or conversion of money, and aggravated identity theft according to a press release from U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston.



Jefferson Kincade pleaded guilty in Aug. 2016 and also agreed to a cash forfeiture of $110,919.54.



According to information presented in court, Kincade prepared tax returns for customers at EZ Tax in Palestine. He prepared false tax returns, stole clients' refunds, and used the clients' and other individuals' identities to accomplish the theft.

Kincade made false statements and representations in the tax returns he submitted to increase the amount of tax refunds. He intercepted the government tax refunds by printing the refund checks, witholding them from his clients, and then cashing them with the assistance of two individuals who were not associated with EZ Tax.



“The U.S. Attorney’s Office is committed to vigorous enforcement of the internal revenue laws and especially those involving tax preparers such as the defendant in this case who included false statements in returns that he prepared, and then intercepted the inflated refunds,” said U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston. “These actions caused significant problems for the actual taxpayers, many of whom found that they owed money back to the IRS because of the refund overpayments. IRS-Criminal Investigation worked diligently to investigate the actions of the defendant, determine the extent of his complex fraud activity, and bring him to justice.”

