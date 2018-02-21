Police: 14-year-old girl was behind Belton ISD threat; case forwarded to DA

A 14-year-old female student, who said she made the post as a joke, was behind the message suggesting she would shoot up North Belton Middle School, according to an update from Temple Police.

The Temple Police Department said it had completed a felony criminal investigation into her actions and forwarded the findings to the Bell County District Attorney's Office. Belton ISD officials have been handling the administrative portion of the investigation, and any school-related punishment would be at their discretion.

"The safety and security of Belton ISD students is our highest priority and we take all threats seriously," Belton ISD Superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon said. "As such, the District will aggressively pursue disciplinary actions through both the Belton ISD Student Code of Conduct and law enforcement agencies against any person responsible for making threats to a campus, students, or staff."

The Temple Police Department said the threat poses no current danger to students at North Belton Middle School.

The threatening message in question said "Im fr gonna shoot up nbms." A screenshot of that message was posted to social media, where it was shared by hundreds of users.

Attendance plummeted Tuesday, with only 60-percent of students in class at North Belton Middle School, after parents announced on social media that they would be keeping their kids home. For comparison, a Belton ISD spokesperson said average attendance was typically around 95-percent.

Belton ISD had extra resource officers at the middle school Tuesday and Wednesday, as a precaution. The district said the heightened police presence would continue for the next few days.

In a previous note to parents, Belton ISD Superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon said principals were available to discuss concerns.

"Parents are asked to talk with their students about the seriousness of making any threat against a campus, student, or staff member in any communication form or format," Kincannon added on Wednesday.

