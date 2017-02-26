Police responded to a robbery at the Wal-Mart on South Broadway Ave. at about 11:50 p.m. Saturday

TYLER - Police are questioning several possible suspects in a late-night armed robbery at a South Tyler Wal-Mart.

At around 11:50 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the store at the intersection of South Broadway Ave. and South Town Dr.

Witnesses told police several subjects entered the store, held an employee at gunpoint and took an undisclosed amount of cash.

As the suspects drove away, they struck a pedestrian with their vehicle, police said.

The victim suffered minor injuries and was treated on-scene.

Moments after the robbery, a Tyler police officer located a vehicle matching the description of the suspects'.

Investigators detained and questioned several 'possible suspects,' according to a news release. The case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about the suspects behind this robbery are urged to call the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000.

They can also call Crimestoppers at 903-597-2833. Crimestoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest and charges filed against the suspects in this case or any felony case.

