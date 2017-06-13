Prison guards killed; prisoners on the run

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. -- Two prison guards are dead after being shot and killed by prisoners in Putnam County.

The Putnam County Sheriff's office confirmed to 11Alive that two prisoners being transported on a bus were able to overpower the guards before killing them and escaping.

This happened on Hwy 16 West of Sparta near Eatonton around 5:45 a.m. They are believed to be traveling in a 2004 Honda Civic 4 door, GA LIC/RBJ660, grass green in color. It was carjacked shortly after the shooting.

The suspects are now armed with the officers' .40 caliber pistols, according to police.

The US Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is involved.

THE FUGITIVES

Police say Donnie Russell Rowe (W/M 6'1 181 pounds) and Ricky Dubose (W/M 6'1 140 pounds) are the suspects.





Ricky Dubose

Donnie Russell Rowe

Rowe was in prison for armed robbery and serving a life sentence with no parole. Dubose was in prison for armed robbery as well. Both were being housed at Baldwin State Prison.

