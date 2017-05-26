Prisoners steal van, escape from Lino Lakes

Law enforcement located the van behind a home on the 3800 block of Thomas Avenue North. Reports indicate that 3 of the inmates were still inside the van. (Photo: SKY 11)

LINO LAKES, Minn. - Police are scouring a north Minneapolis neighborhood searching for one of a handful of inmates who stole a van and escaped Friday morning.

The Department of Corrections (DOC) confirms that an offender at the MCF-Lino Lakes took control of a 2011 white Ford van with Minnesota license plate #937 EPJ and escaped with a reported nine offenders inside.

DOC officials said the offenders were being transferred in a vehicle and made a stop at MCF-Lino Lakes, where the offender gained control of the vehicle. Despite previous reports, that offender did not jump a fence at that facility, authorities say.

James Douglass Mitchell is the only escapee who remains on the loose. Authorities are searching for him with K-9 units.

At some point a number of the inmates were dropped off, and then shortly after noon the stolen van was located near the intersection of 38th and Thomas avenues with three of the prisoners still inside after a suspicious resident called 911. Images from SKY 11 showed the multi-passenger van parked in a driveway with the doors open and police vehicles littering the alley behind the house.

In a briefing, Minneapolis Police spokesman Officer Cory Schmidt confirmed three of the four escapees in the van when it arrived in the city are back in custody, while K-9 teams are canvassing the neighborhood looking for the lone missing prisoner. He is identified as James Douglas Mitchell, who remains unaccounted for. Mitchell was last seen wearing jeans, a white T-shirt and white tennis shoes. Schmidt says at this point there is no indication that Mitchell is armed, but urges all who encounter him to use extreme caution.

Minneapolis Police sent out a tweet urging residents inside the search perimeter, from Penn to Thomas avenues and Dowling to 42nd, to stay in their homes with doors and windows locked.

This is a developing situation. Anyone who spots Mitchell is warned not to approach him and immediately call 911.

