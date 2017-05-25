Tony Kelly, Sr., 40, was identified as the suspect in an RV chase from Hunt County to Arlington that ended in flames Thursday, May 25, 2017. Photo: Courtesy

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The son of a man who died after authorities say he shot his girlfriend, then led police on a multi-county chase in his RV with his two children inside, is speaking out.

The suspect has been identified as Tony Kelly, Sr., 40, by his son, Tony Kelly, Jr., 20.

The Hunt County Sheriff's Office says Thursday's incident began when Kelly's girlfriend of five years showed up at his place of work with their two children and the couple began to argue.

At some point the family ended up at a storage unit in Mesquite, and took off in their RV.

Lt. Christopher Cook with the Arlington Police Department says the girlfriend sent a text message to 911 at about 2:30 a.m., saying she had been shot by Kelly three times and he took off with their kids in the RV.

She either jumped or was pushed out of the RV, Cook said, while it was going 80 to 90 mph on Interstate 30 near Caddo Mills. She was taken to a Baylor hospital in Dallas County, where she underwent surgery.

Kelly kept going with the children in the RV, eventually starting a chase with the Caddo Mills Police Department and the Hunt County Sheriff's Office, according to Cook.

traffic on eastbound I-30

As the chase went through several counties, Cook says eight to nine law enforcement agencies became involved.

Somewhere near Rowlett, officers put down a spike strip, which punctured the RV's tires but didn't stop the vehicle. Kelly continued down I-30 as the RV caught fire, eventually stopping in Arlington near Cooper Street, close to Six Flags Over Texas, at about 4:30 a.m.

Kelly then let the children out of the RV. As police ran to grab them, they heard a single gunshot from inside the vehicle, Cook said.

The fire became more intense, eventually burning the RV until it was unrecognizable, while Kelly was still inside.

Lt. Cook says the medical examiner will determine his official cause of death.

The two children, believed to be a toddler and a 3-year-old, were taken to Arlington Memorial Hospital where they are being checked out and interviewed.

Kelly, Jr. tells WFAA that his father called him during the chase and told him he loved him. He said his father and his girlfriend had a tumultuous five-year relationship, with her claiming domestic violence and his father claiming harassment.

Kelly says the children belonged to the couple and both have special needs. The girlfriend was living in a domestic violence shelter while his father was living with him in Mesquite.

Interstate 30 was closed for several hours, but reopened at about 10 a.m.

No shots were fired by officers.

