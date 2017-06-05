KYTX
Close

SCSO identifies 2 people in Chapel Hill possible murder-suicide

CBS19 Sunday Morning - June 4, 2017

KYTX 4:46 PM. CDT June 05, 2017

SMITH COUNTY - The Smith County Sheriff's Office has released the identities of the two people found dead in their home on Saturday.

Charles Moore, 55, (identified as the shooter), and Gwendolyn Dorsey, 25, were found in the living room in a home in the 10,000 block of County Road 272 in the Chapel Hill area.

Two handguns were close to the bodies according to Sheriff Larry Smith, with evidence that they had been fired inside the home.

At the time the bodies were found, Smith said it appeared to be a murder-suicide.

Both bodies have been sent to Dallas for autopsies.

© 2017 KYTX-TV

KYTX

SCSO: 2 bodies found likely murder-suicide

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories