Sheriff investigating hazing allegations on Forney High soccer team

FORNEY - The Kaufman County sheriff’s department is investigating allegations of hazing involving players on the Forney High School boys soccer team.

The criminal investigation has been ongoing for several days, said Jolie Stewart, a sheriff’s department spokeswoman.

“We don’t how long it’s been going on,” Stewart said. “It’s still under investigation.”

Investigators do not believe any teachers or coaches were involved in the alleged hazing, Stewart said.

Larry Coker, a spokesman for the Forney school district, said in a statement: "Forney ISD is not under investigation by the Kaufman County Sheriff's Department. We have been in contact with the Kaufman County Sheriff's Department and we will continue to provide information and support on any situations where they may need our assistance."

The soccer team was notified that practice on Wednesday had been canceled.

Superintendent Suzie McWilliams announced her retirement earlier this month.

Coker said the superintendent’s retirement had nothing to do with the situation.

“She’s got 37 years in public education,” he said. “She’s ready to move on to a new chapter in her life, and it has nothing to do with what’s going on here.”

McWilliams was selected to lead the Forney school district in May 2014.

The district has more than 8,000 students and employs more than 1,100 teachers and staff.

