Sheriff: Robbery suspects arrested, will face capitol murder charges

Dameon Mosley, one of two suspects charged in the deadly shooting of a Smith County gas station clerk, is arrested in Dallas. (Courtesy: Smith County Sheriff's Office)

TYLER - Two people have been arrested in connection with the death of a gas station clerk who was shot during a robbery Saturday.

According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office, Lamarcus Hannah, 32, and Dameon Jamrc Mosley, 26, were arrested and charged with Aggravated Robbery after a judge issued warrants for their arrest.

Deputies arrested Hannah Saturday at the Smith County Sheriff's Office, where he was interviewed before a warrant was issued for his arrest. His bond was set at $1-million.

Mosley was taken into custody in Dallas Sunday afternoon by Smith County Sheriff's Office Detectives and members of the Dallas Police Department.

Mosley will go before a Dallas County magistrate judge and be transferred to the Smith County Jail, according to a news release from Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith.

Booking photos of Lamarcus Hannah, 32, (L) and Dameon Jamrc Mosley, 35, (R). Both were arrested and charged in connection with a Saturday morning robbery and shooting that left a store clerk dead. (Photos: Smith County Sheriff's Office)

Both men's charges will be upgraded to Capitol Murder following the death of store clerk Billy Dale Stacks Sunday, Smith said.

Stacks died from injuries suffered during the shooting and his body was taken to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Science in Dallas for an autopsy.

“The ruthless acts of terror that have been perpetrated by these individuals are coming to an end," said Smith. "We have been following up on leads since early yesterday morning and have personnel at this time both in Smith County and Dallas following leads," Smith wrote in a news release Sunday."

According to the sheriff, investigators have generated a "great deal of information and critical evidence" related to the case. He said they will not release further information on that evidence until it goes before the grand jury and, if the suspects are indicted, trial.

"Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Billy Stacks and they will remain in our prayers," Smith said. "I am continually reminded during situations such as these of the tenacity and drive of our personnel and thank God for the pleasure of working with such dedicated law enforcement officers.”

The Tyler Police Department, Smith County Constable Precinct 4, Dallas Police Department, Texas Department of Criminal Justice Canine Unit, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and aircraft unit and Texas Rangers assisted in the investigation.

(© 2017 KYTX)