Sisters who vanished in 1985 found in Houston

Photographs of Kelly Yates, left, and Kimberly Yates, right, are superimposed on age-progressed composite images developed by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

SCITUATE, R.I. -- Two children reported missing in 1985 have been located in the Houston area, according to Rhode Island State Police. Their non-custodial mother has been charged with snatching them.

Police said Tuesday an anonymous tip two days before Christmas led them to Kimberly and Kelly Yates, and their 69-year-old mother, Elaine.

They said the mother had been living in Houston under the name Leina Waldberg. Texas Rangers and Rhode Island State Police arrested Yates at her home without incident. She is being returned to Rhode Island to face two charges of child snatching.

Kelly was 10-months old when she went missing. Her sister was 3.

Kelly, now 32, and Kimberly, now 35, were not living with their mother but were still in the Houston area. They have families of their own, according to their father.

He told a Rhode Island newspaper he was "stunned" by the news.

"I always hoped this day would happen," Russell Yates told the Providence Journal. "I hope they get in touch with me. I've been searching for them for 30 years."

Yates and her daughters disappeared from their home in Warwick on August 26, 1985.

The next day, Russell Yates filed a missing persons report with the Warwick Police Department.

At that time, investigators determined Yates was seeking a divorce from her husband.

In November of that year, Russell Yates obtained a court order giving him custody of the missing children. He then brought the complaint to state police.

Police said a felony warrant for child snatching was issued on Nov. 16, 1988.

