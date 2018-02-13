Skimmer device located in Bullard, two arrested in connection to incident

Smith County Jail

BULLARD - Members of the North Texas Financial Crimes Task Force located a card skimmer Monday at a Bullard gas station.

Investigators found the device about 10 a.m. in the 100 block of East Houston Street.

Two arrests have been made in connection to the crimes and the investigation continues to develop.

Yoan Marquez Ramos, 28, of Haltom City and Jorge Adrain Borroto, 23, of Mansfield were arrested by the Tyler Police Department in connection with the incident.

They were charged with unlawful interception use or disclosure of wire, oral or electronic communications, tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, and immigration detainers.

Ramos and Borroto were booked into the Smith County jail about 3 a.m. Tuesday. They are each being held on bonds totaling $1.5 million.

