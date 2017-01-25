Smith Co. man jailed after leading officers on pursuit

Dusty Moore (Smith County Jail)

TYLER - A Smith County man is in jail after leading deputies on a chase.

It happened Tuesday, Jan. 24 just after 9 p.m. when officers received a call from a resident about a suspicious vehicle in her driveway. The caller said the truck had left but was driving erratically.

Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle at the intersection of Farm-to-Market road 344 and Farm-to-Market road 2493 but the driver gave chase.

According to deputies, the suspect was driving dangerously and nearly crashed into an oncoming vehicle. Deputies continued pursuit until the suspect pulled into the driveway of a home where deputies trapped the suspect. When it appeared the suspect was going to try to crash into the house, deputy J. Eakin shot at the truck's tires in attempt to flatten them.

When the truck came to a stop officers ordered Moore out of the truck. He was taken into custody and booked into into Smith County Jail on charges of DWI 2nd, Evading Arrest/Detention with a vehicle and Resisting Arrest. Moore remains in the Smith County Jail on a $13,500 bond.

