Smith County man arrested for indecency with a child

Courtest Smith County Sheriff's Office

SMITH COUNTY - Smith County native, Scott Michael Young, is behind bars after being arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a child early Tuesday morning.

When deputies arrived at the home, they found a man detaining Young at gunpoint.

The deputies took over and through witness statements found that the suspect had exposed his genitals to a 6-year-old child at the home.

Deputies also discovered two additional children were present during the incident.

The three children were taken to the Smith County Children's Advocacy Center where two of them made outcries of sexual assault to their forensic interviewers.

After a warrant was issued for Young's arrest, he was taken into custody and charged with indecency with a child. He remains in the Smith County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

