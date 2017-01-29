Smith County sheriff investigating gas station robbery, shooting

Surveillance cameras were rolling as a Conoco on NNE Loop 323 was robbed Saturday morning. (Image: Smith County Sheriff's Office)

TYLER - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the people involved in robbing a convenience store and shooting the clerk.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. at the Conoco Gas Station at on NNE Loop 323, north of Morningside Drive. Smith County sheriff’s deputies and officers from the Tyler Police Department responded.

Deputies arrived to find the store clerk on the floor suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Medics took the clerk, whose identity has not been released, to East Texas Medical Center, where he was last listed in critical condition.

A deputy saw a possible suspect vehicle leaving the gas station and attempted to stop it. The suspects fled, authorities said.

During the chase, one of the suspects jumped out of the car and ran into a wooded area near Interstate 20 and Highway 155.

A helicopter from the Department of Public Safety and K9s from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice helped SWAT and DPS troopers search the woods Saturday. However, neither suspect was located.

After the suspect in the passenger seat jumped out, deputies continued chasing the driver. However, they lost the vehicle and later recovered it near the intersection of FM 2015 and C R 334.

Neither suspect has been taken into custody, according to Sheriff Larry Smith, who also said his office continues its investigation.

Deputies recovered surveillance video from the convenience store and interviewed four potential witnesses, according to Smith.

