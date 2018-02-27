Soldier accused in brutal rape of teen extradited to Harris County

Levi Goss, 24, is charged with kidnapping and raping a Harris County teen.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A Fort Bragg soldier accused in a brutal rape of a teenager has been extradited to Harris County.

Levi Austin Goss, 24, is charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated sexual assault of a child. According to court records, Goss was taken into local custody on Tuesday.

Authorities say on Feb. 5, 2013, Goss kidnapped a 16-year-old who was walking on Spring Cypress Road, hit her in the head with the blunt side of a hatchet, dragged her into a wooded area, raped her then beat her again, leaving her to die.

A Private First Class in the U.S. Army, Goss enlisted in 2016 and serves as a parachute rigger with the 82nd Airborne Division. The Port Arthur area man spent most of his life under the radar of authorities, until the summer of 2017 when he was pulled over for a DUI and also connected to another sexual assault.

Harris County investigators say Goss became a suspect in a 2017 sexual assault in North Carolina, which triggered his DNA being uploaded into a national database. In December 2017, his DNA matched DNA collected in the 2013 Harris Country rape.

Goss has not been charged in the North Carolina sexual assault case, as it’s still under investigation.

