Student arrested for bringing loaded gun to Sterling HS in Baytown

A Goose Creek student was taken into custody Friday after officers said he brought a loaded gun to Ross Sterling High School in Baytown. (Photo: KHOU)

BAYTOWN, Texas - A Goose Creek student was taken into custody Friday after officers said he brought a loaded gun to Ross Sterling High School in Baytown.

Some other students found out about the gun and alerted school authorities.

Goose Creek CISD says the gun was loaded. They say the student had not made any threats, and there were not any signs he intended to hurt anyone.

© 2018 KHOU-TV