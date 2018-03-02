KYTX
Close

Suspect arrested after 'active shooter' call at Dallas middle school

WFAA 12:04 PM. CST March 02, 2018

DALLAS – One person is in custody after police received reports of an active shooter outside a middle school in Southeast Dallas.

Police were called to E. B. Comstock Middle School at 7044 Hodde Street, just off U.S. 175, just after 11 a.m. Friday.

It was not immediately clear if shots were fired, sources said. A Dallas ISD officer arrested the suspect, sources told WFAA's Rebecca Lopez.

Check back for more on this developing story.

© 2018 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories