Suspect arrested after 'active shooter' call at Dallas middle school

DALLAS – One person is in custody after police received reports of an active shooter outside a middle school in Southeast Dallas.

Police were called to E. B. Comstock Middle School at 7044 Hodde Street, just off U.S. 175, just after 11 a.m. Friday.

It was not immediately clear if shots were fired, sources said. A Dallas ISD officer arrested the suspect, sources told WFAA's Rebecca Lopez.

Sources say a DISD OFFICER arrested a man with a gun at Comstock Middle School. They say he is a relative of a student there who had gotten into a fight yesterday. No indication if shots were fired. @wfaa — Rebecca Lopez (@rlopezwfaa) March 2, 2018

