Suspect in custody after Italy, Texas school shooting

Crime scene (Photo: AP)

ELLIS COUNTY -- The Ellis County Sheriff's Office has a suspect in custody after a reported school shooting Monday morning.

The sheriff's office tweeted just before 8:30 a.m. that the suspect had been arrested after the shooting in Italy, Texas.

Italy TX school shooting. Suspect in custody. More information to come. — ECSO (@ECSOTX) January 22, 2018

Stafford Elementary says it and Italy High School are under lockdown.

