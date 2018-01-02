Suspect was 'high on drugs' before shooting, killing mother: Affidavit

Xavier Oneal Lewis, 19, has been named as the suspect in Ebony Michelle Sheppard's murder. (Photo: APD, family photo)

AUSTIN - Police said the man who allegedly shot and killed a mother in the parking lot of an East Austin apartment complex told officers that he was "hungry and high on drugs" before he decided to try and rob the woman for "a couple of bucks," according to an affidavit obtained by KVUE Tuesday.

Xavier Lewis, 19, was arrested Dec. 28 and is still in the Travis County Jail with a total bond set at nearly $2 million. He's accused of killing Ebony Sheppard.

RELATED:

Police make arrest after woman shot, killed at apartment complex

Family speaks out after woman shot, killed at apartment complex

Funeral set for mother gunned down outside apartment complex

On Christmas Day, police believe Lewis robbed four victims at Dottie Jordan Park and shot at them as they ran away. Two people were injured in the shooting. Later that night, police said he carjacked an elderly woman at 6611 Highpoint. When he drove away, police said he ran over an individual who was crossing the street.

The day after Christmas at around 11:44 p.m., Sheppard was at the Travis Station Apartment complex located at 6600 Ed Bluestein Boulevard. Police said she was with her 4-year-old son and mother visiting family. She went to the parking lot to warm up her car and bring it around closer to pick up her son and mother. Her family inside then heard one gunshot and ran to the parking lot, where they found Sheppard injured and lying on her back near her car.

On Dec. 27, shortly before 8 a.m., police responded to a different apartment at the same apartment complex for a report of a disturbance involving Lewis' cousin. Lewis' cousin told police that he lived there, but was recently kicked out. Lewis was not there at the time of the disturbance. Police said they found a gun at the apartment, which matched the ammo that was found at the previous robberies and Sheppard's murder. GPS history on Lewis' ankle monitor also showed that he was at the scene of the robberies and murder, police said.

On Dec. 28, Lewis was arrested. During an interview with police, Lewis allegedly cried and repeatedly said, "I (expletive) up." Lewis told police that he found her gun at her apartment and admitted to committing the robberies, the affidavit said.

According to his affidavit, Lewis allegedly said that on Dec. 26, that he was hungry and high on drugs. He said that he "needed a couple of bucks," so he intended to rob Sheppard when he saw her in the parking lot, according to the affidavit. Police said when he pointed his gun at her and told her to give him her purse, she began to cry and yell. That's when Lewis allegedly said he shot her and ran away.

Sheppard's family set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for her burial and provide monetary support for her 4-year-old son. You can go here to donate.

© 2018 KVUE-TV