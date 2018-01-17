Congressman to host Sutherland Springs hero at State of the Union

Congressman Henry Cuellar’s office announced on Wednesday that he will host Sutherland Springs hero Stephen Willeford at President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address on January 30.

“I speak on behalf of the entire Sutherland Springs community when I say that we are grateful to have such an incredible citizen visit,” Congressman Cuellar said in a statement. “It is amazing that this man, who almost became a victim himself, managed to face the assailant and ultimately prevented further tragedy from unfolding.”

Willeford is credited with fatally wounding Sutherland Springs gunman Devin Kelly after Kelly killed 26 people at First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. Willeford reportedly grabbed a gun and ran across the street to the church, where he saw Kelly and opened fire. After Kelly got into a vehicle and started driving away, Willeford flagged down a nearby vehicle and continued the pursuit until Kelly lost control of his vehicle and officials arrived on scene.

Willeford has mostly stayed out of the public eye since the shooting.

