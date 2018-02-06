Tattoo artist accused of luring woman with cheap prices, then raping them

A North Texas tattoo artist is accused of sexually assaulting at least 14 women by luring them with cheap tattoo prices, offering them drugs and alcohol and then forcing himself on them.

Chapman Edward Swindell, 38, was arrested by Lewisville police on Jan. 27.

Swindell had previously been indicted on sexual assault charges, but he was convicted on lesser charges.

The most recent investigation into Swindell began in September, when a woman reported to police that she met Swindell through a friend when her and the friend wanted to get tattoos, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Swindell, who called himself "Eddie Bigbee," began working on the woman's tattoo on Sept. 1 but requested to finish the tattoo the next day. The woman drove Swindell to her Lewsiville apartment, where he resumed work on the tattoo, but the woman stopped him because it was too painful.

Swindell then told her, "It will be fine," and suggested she drink a whiskey and Coke, the affidavit said.

The woman declined.

"If I gave you something to take the pain away, that no one would know about but us, would you want that?" Swindell reportedly asked the woman, who assumed he was offering an illegal drug.

Swindell then began drawing tattoo designs on the woman's thighs. As he did this, the affidavit said, he began sexually assaulting the woman with his fingers and then raped her, grabbing her hair and yelling at her.

The woman said she repeatedly told Swindell to stop, and he told her, "It will be fine."

After the woman reported the incident to police, investigators discovered at least 13 additional victims who have accused Swindell of sexual assault.

In most of the cases, Swindell lured the victims by promising cheap or free tattoos, telling them he wanted to "build his profile," the affidavit said. Swindell would partially tattoo the victims and then demand them to take their clothes off, according to police.

If they resisted, he would officer them alcohol and drugs, such as Hydrocodone, PCP and methamphetamine.

Swindell, at 6-feet tall and more than 200 pounds, would then use his "size and brute" to pin down the victims and rape them, yelling at the women to "Do what I tell you!" the affidavit said.

Swindell previously ran in a tattoo shop in Crowley called "Black Diamond Tattoo," according to police. The shop was shut down after an aggravated assault allegation was made against Swindell, the affidavit said.

Swindell had previously been sentenced in 2011 in Tarrant County to six years in prison on a charge of unlawful restraint with risk of serious bodily injury. He was released from prison in November 2013, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

He was convicted last year in Parker County on a charge of attempted injury to an elderly person and sentenced to six months in jail.

© 2018 WFAA-TV