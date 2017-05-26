Thieves steal ATM at Palestine credit union

PALESTINE - Thieves stole an entire ATM machine at a Palestine credit union early Thursday morning.

Officers responded to an alarm at the Trinity Valley Teachers Credit Union located at 33-1 South Loop 256 around 3:30 a.m. Thursday morning and found that the ATM had been removed from the drive-thru section of the building. Damage to nearby equipment was also noted.

Police are still investigating the incident and ask that citizens be aware of suspicious activity in their neighborhood.

Anyone with information on this theft is asked to call the Palestine Police Department at 903-729-2254, or text PALPD plus the tip to 847411.

