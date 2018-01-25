Tyler man attacked with metal pipe while waiting for ride to work

TYLER - A Tyler man was attacked and robbed while waiting for a ride to work Wednesday evening.

The victim told Tyler police he walked to the Schlotzky's at 2015 SSE Loop 323 around 10 p.m. Wednesday evening to use its WIFI and schedule an Uber ride to his workplace. While he waited for his ride, two suspects approached him and demanded his property.

As the victim looked up, the suspects assaulted him, hitting the victim with metal pipe several times. The victim told police he lost consciousness during the attack, but didn't know for how long.

The victim did get a ride to work, at which time his coworkers called police. He sustained non life-threatening injuries to his face and head and was treated for his injuries.

The victim stated he could see cars on the loop slowing down during the attack.

The suspects are still at large, and police ask any witnesses to this incident call them at 903-534-1090.

© 2018 KYTX-TV