Tyler man indicted for criminally negligent homicide in Henderson Co. wreck

Joseph King (Henderson County Jail)

HENDERSON COUNTY - A Tyler man arrested after a fatal wreck on May 9 in Henderson County has been indicted for criminally negligent homicide, according to an indictment list released Thursday afternoon.

According to a DPS crash report, Joseph Daniel King, 35, of Tyler was driving westbound on State Highway 31 around 8 a.m. on May 9 when he rear-ended 75-year-old Charles Lee Gifford's car, causing it to skid, leave the roadway, hit a stop sign and a chain-link fence before striking a tree on the driver's side door.

Gifford was pronounced dead at a local hospital later that morning.

According to the report, King told authorities he had taken Klonopin, a known depressant, earlier that morning and felt himself dozing off and waking up just before he rear-ended Gifford's car.

King was arrested that day on two counts of drug possession and one count criminal negligent homicide, and has now been indicted by a grand jury on the criminal negligent homicide charge.

King remains in the Henderson County jail on bonds totaling $110,500.

Results of a blood alcohol test are pending, according to the crash report.

