Tyler man indicted on aggravated kidnapping charge

Freddi Betancourt (Smith County Jail)

TYLER - A 25-year-old man has been indicted on one count of aggravated kidnapping by a Smith County Grand Jury.

The indictment came down August 10.

Freddi Betancourt was arrested on June 14, accused of sexually assaulting and kidnapping a woman he allegedly forced into his car at a Tyler Park.

The woman said she had a previous relationship with Betancourt and they had met at Noble E. Young Park where he forced her into his vehicle and sexually assaulted her, according to police.

Betancourt was arrested, and the victim was taken to the hospital.

Betancourt remains in the Smith County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

