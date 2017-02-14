System.Object

UPDATE:

Longview police received the autopsy report on Ivory Wilson and is now investigating her death as a homicide.

Wilson was found dead Sunday in her home in the 600 Block of Avalon Avenue.

Police ask anyone with information about this homicide to call Detective Rebecca Reeves at 903-237-1199 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-7867 or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.

PREVIOUS STORY

A check welfare in Longview on Sunday resulted in a woman found dead in her home, and police are investigating it as a suspicious death.

Longview police were dispatched to the 600 block of Avalon Avenue for a check welfare call. Upon arrival, they found 57-year-old Ivory Wilson dead.

Police are investigating this incident as a suspicious death and have no other information at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

