Victim found near railroad tracks in Longview on Sunday identified, suspect arrested

Montorio Dewayne Harris (Gregg County Jail)

LONGVIEW - The victim whose body was found near railroad tracks on Feb. 5 has been identified, and a suspect is in custody in connection with his death.

Donald Ray Kenney of Longview, 34, was shot early Sunday morning in one location, and his body moved to a different location near the railroad tracks in the 5500 Block of West Loop 281.

Montorio Dewayne Harris, 25, of Longview was arrested Sunday evening on a murder charge in connection with Kenney's death, and is in the Gregg County Jail on a $200,000 bond.

