VIDEO: Dodge truck seen running over woman, fleeing scene

Photo: Screen shot from video sent by Austin Police Department (Photo: Livengood, Paul, Custom)

AUSTIN - The Austin Police Department is calling on the public's assistance in identifying a truck seen in surveillance video running over a woman in a gas station parking lot.

APD said at approximately 2 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 9, officers responded to a call regarding an auto-pedestrian crash at a gas station in the 700 block of E. Ben White Boulevard. Witnesses told police they saw a truck strike the female pedestrian before fleeing westbound on E. Ben White Boulevard.

APD sent the following video of the incident with hopes that the public could help identify the vehicle:

***WARNING, THE IMAGES IN THIS VIDEO ARE GRAPHIC. VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED***

The vehicle was described as a dark green diesel Dodge pickup truck with a lift kit, oversized wheels, and a front brush guard.

The female pedestrian who was struck by the pickup was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the APD Leaving the Scene Unit at 512-974-5789 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or text "Tip 103" + your message to CRIMES. Or, you can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

