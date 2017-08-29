SC Man Holds Suspect at Gunpoint Until Cops Arrive

A homeowner in Kershaw County holds a gun on a suspect on August 29, 2017. (Photo: WLTX)

Lugoff, SC (WLTX) - A Midlands man is being credited with helping to capture a wanted Kershaw County suspect who they say triggered an hours long manhunt near Lugoff.

The suspect was arrested just before 2 p.m. Tuesday.

According to deputies, the suspect, 21-year-old Christopher Cravets, had been on the run in an area near Lugoff.

Charles Belcher said he had gone to visit his girlfriend at her house, and she told him that a wanted suspect was in the area. He said he went to his truck and got his gun, then went back inside.

He then went outside to check the property, and said he found Cravets in the back of an SUV in a carport on the land.

"I came out to check the green Explorer and saw somebody in the back and I just pulled my weapon and ordered him out of the vehicle and made him get on the ground until the cops got here," Belcher said.

"The only thing I was worried about is if he had a gun and if he was going to try to shoot me," he added.

Christopher Cravets (Photo: Kershaw County Sheriff's Office)

Sheriff Jim Matthews said this all began around 10:30 a.m., a deputy was serving a warrant for car theft in an area near Koon Road. Officers say Cravets, who was nearby as the scene was playing out, saw the officer and ran from the scene.

Cravets was apparently wanted on an armed robbery charge himself.

The deputy called for backup, and multiple agencies responded to the scene. Bloodhounds and a SLED helicopter all took part in the search.

