Whitehouse man dies at hospital while in SCSO custody

Teddy Parker (Smith County Jail)

A Whitehouse man died at a local hospital Tuesday afternoon after suffering a medical emergency while being booked into the Smith County Jail on Sunday morning.



Teddy Parker, 32, died Tuesday at a local hospital after being taken off a ventilator.



Tyler Police were attempting to book Parker into the Smith County Jail around 7 a.m. Sunday when he became combative and uncooperative. Officers requested assistance, and put Parker in a padded cell to continue the booking process, at which time Parker spit on officers as they were attempting to remove his earrings.



A short time later Parker’s face turned blue and he became unresponsive according to the release. A Code Blue medical emergency was called and lifesaving procedures were initiated, including the use of an Automated External Defibrillator. EMS and Tyler Fire Department personnel arrived, continued lifesaving operations, and transported Parker to a local hospital, where he was put on a ventilator.



Parker was reported to be responsive upon leaving the jail facility, according to the release; however, the decision was made by responsible parties to remove the ventilator Tuesday afternoon. Parker died shortly afterward.



An inquest was held by Precinct # 1 Justice of the Peace Quincy Beavers who ordered an autopsy be performed at Southwestern Institute of Forensic Science in Dallas. Authorities wrote they expect it will be several weeks before the result of the autopsy and toxicology will be available.



“Due to an in-custody death occurring it is standard protocol to request an investigation by a disinterested third party law enforcement entity that has jurisdiction in issues such as this,” Sheriff Smith wrote. “This investigation has been turned over to the Texas Rangers who will conduct a thorough investigation into this matter.”

© 2017 KYTX-TV